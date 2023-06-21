Wine and Whiskers will feature nine local wineries.

BLAIR COUINTY, Pa. — Animal lovers can enjoy a night of local wine tasting and summer fun in support of a local shelter this August.

The Central PA Humane Society is holding Wine and Whiskers, a fundraising event, on August 12 from 5-10 p.m. at the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona.

The event, which is hosted by the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, will feature products from nine local wineries, as well as food trucks from local vendors, live music and games.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on Itty Bitty Kitty Committee’s Facebook page.

The goal of Wine and Whiskers is to raise money for the Central PA Humane Society’s Building Fund to increase facilities for the animals, according to the event’s Facebook page.

A beer bar will also be available, and it will be cash only, according to the event listing on Facebook.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from EventBrite.

Visit the Central PA Humane Society’s website and Facebook page to learn more about the event.