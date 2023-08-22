MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Monday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners, including one worth $50,000.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that a $50,000 ticket was sold that matches four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball. Had they purchased Power Play, the ticket would be worth $100,000.

Over 26,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth anywhere between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Aug. 21:

Winning Numbers: 03 04 12 22 28

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 13 19 49 66

Powerball: 07

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a million-dollar ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $313 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $33 million.