MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $100,000 winning ticket was sold in Pa. for Monday’s Powerball drawing as the jackpot grows again.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that a $100,000 ticket was sold that matches four of the five winning numbers, the Powerball, and had Power Play. Without Power Play, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000.

More than 26,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth anywhere between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Aug. 15:

Winning Numbers: 32 34 37 39 47

Powerball: 03 Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 02 23 42 61 68

Powerball: 26

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big $100,000 ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in North Carolina and a million-dollar ticket was sold in Illinois.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, the Wednesday night drawing is worth an estimated $236 Million.