MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot creeps toward $1 billion as numerous winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 52,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500. Unfortunately, there were no “big winners” in the Commonwealth Wednesday night.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 20:

Winning Numbers: 27 35 41 56 60

Powerball: 16

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 22 25 28 30 53

Powerball: 03

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that three two-million-dollar tickets were sold in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia while two million-dollar tickets were sold in Kentucky and Rhode Island.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $620 million. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $57 million.