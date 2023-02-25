ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two roads in Elk County have reopened Saturday morning following some hazardous winter conditions.

Route 219 and a section of Route 255 were both closed due to disable vehicles, according to 511 Pa.

Elk County dispatch confirmed that Route 219 was closed between East Main Street in Ridgway just past the Royal Inn on Boot Jack Road.

Photo: 511 PA

Route 255 was closed between Johnsonburg and St. Marys, just north of Fox Township.

Photo: 511 PA

This is a developing story, update for the latest details.