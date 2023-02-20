(WTAJ) “You’ve been high, you’ve been low, the more you live the more you grow…” We The Kingdom is hitting Pennsylvania in 2023 for Winter Jam and they have an all-star lineup with them.

We The Kingdom, Disciple, NewSong, Andy Mineo and more will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 24.

Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low donation at the door to allow as many people as possible to attend. Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar’s top tours and has taken the number one spot several years.

Winter Jam’s Pre-jam party will be led by Thrive Worship, Sean Be and RENEE. Pastor and author Zane Black will be the speaker. No tickets are needed and admission is $15 at the door.

To catch more and get tickets, you can click here.