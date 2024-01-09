BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Snow caused the collapse of a small barn in Bedford County on Tuesday.

Bedford County dispatch confirmed that crews were called to a farm along Furrys Orchard Road in South Woodbury Township on Jan. 9. According to crew members on scene, snow fell from the roof of the large barn onto the roof of the smaller one.

The snow falling caused the barn to collapse.

No people or animals were injured in the collapse.