(WTAJ) — As a mix of winter weather makes its way across Central Pennsylvania, multiple power outages are being reported by Penn Power.

According to Penn Power, the following counties in our area are experiencing power outages.

Penn Power reported these outages as of 11:05 a.m.

CountyNumber of Reported Outages Estimated Restoration Time
Bedford79Between 4 p.m. (Dec. 15) – 4 p.m. (Dec. 16)
Blair Less than 5 Between 12 – 1 p.m.
Cambria 77Between 2:30 – 4 p.m.
Cameron0N/A
Centre Less than 5Between 3:30 – 4 p.m.
ClearfieldLess than 5 11 p.m.
Elk0N/A
Huntingdon0N/A
Jefferson261Between 3:30 – 11 p.m.
SomersetLess than 5Between 12 – 1 p.m.

This story will be constantly updated to reflect power outages reported on Thursday, Dec. 15. For the latest weather updates, stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority on-air and online.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.