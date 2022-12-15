(WTAJ) — As a mix of winter weather makes its way across Central Pennsylvania, multiple power outages are being reported by Penn Power.

According to Penn Power, the following counties in our area are experiencing power outages.

Penn Power reported these outages as of 11:05 a.m.

County Number of Reported Outages Estimated Restoration Time Bedford 79 Between 4 p.m. (Dec. 15) – 4 p.m. (Dec. 16) Blair Less than 5 Between 12 – 1 p.m. Cambria 77 Between 2:30 – 4 p.m. Cameron 0 N/A Centre Less than 5 Between 3:30 – 4 p.m. Clearfield Less than 5 11 p.m. Elk 0 N/A Huntingdon 0 N/A Jefferson 261 Between 3:30 – 11 p.m. Somerset Less than 5 Between 12 – 1 p.m.

This story will be constantly updated to reflect power outages reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.