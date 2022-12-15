(WTAJ) — As a winter storm continues to bring ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are starting to be reported by local emergency services.

Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the day.

BEDFORD COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

BLAIR COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

CAMBRIA COUNTY

LAST UPDATED: 12:00 P.M. Route 56 at Eisenhower Boulevard in Johnstown is now clear after a multi-vehicle crash was reported in both directions. A lane restriction was in place, according to 511PA.

CAMERON COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

CENTRE COUNTY

LAST UPDATED: 1:20 P.M. A vehicle crash is reported on I-80 westbound between Exit 147 toward Snow Shoe and Exit 133 toward Philipsburg and Kylertown. All lanes are closed, according to 511PA.

LAST UPDATED: 12:00 P.M. A section of I-80 westbound has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash was reported between Exit 161 towards Bellefonte and Exit 158 towards Milesburg. All lanes were closed, according to 511PA.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

LAST UPDATED: 1:20 P.M. A section of I-80 eastbound is clear after a vehicle crash was reported 4.2 miles east of Exit 123 towards North Shawville. A lane restriction was in place, according to 511PA.

ELK COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

LAST UPDATED: 1:00 P.M. A section of I-80 eastbound is clear after a vehicle crash was reported near Exit 86 toward Reynoldsville. A lane restriction was in place, according to 511PA.

LAST UPDATED: 11:00 A.M. A section of I-80 eastbound has reopened following a report of a vehicle crash between Exit 81 and Exit 86 in Reynoldsville. The crash was reported by 511PA.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services is urging drivers to avoid the I-80 corridor due to multiple vehicle accidents with first responders on scene.

SOMERSET COUNTY