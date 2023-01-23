BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Four non-profits in Blair County were presented with grants on Wednesday, Jan. 18 as part of the WISE Women of Blair County’s efforts to recognize groups that advance their mission.

Their mission is to empower women and eliminate racism through collaboration, service and education techniques.

WISE Women of Blair County awarded $7,000 in grants to four organizations. Those organizations included ArtsAltoona, Family Services Inc., The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation and the Roaring Spring Community Library.

The ArtsAltoona requested a grant for the program “Empowering Arts” that will offer women in recovery from addiction creative art instruction. Lessons will incorporate the use of art to build confidence, self-esteem, and communication skills, relieve stress and encourage creativity and imagination. It is a 6-8 week program collaborating with Pyramid Healthcare Tradition House and the HOPE Drop-in Center and drug and alcohol counselors.,

Family Services Inc. requested funding for the Safety and Empowerment Fund of Victim Services Program and the Safe, Secure and Self-Sufficient Fund. This funding will allow the program to assist women and their children with needs not met under the program`s regular funding sources. The funds will be used to cover fees relating to housing safety, security, transportation needs, medical and mental health care, family counseling, education, job training, and personal growth to empower victims of crime after victimization.

The Gloria Gate Memorial Foundation requested funds for their Amazing Girls` Summit which is a one-day event for girls ages 9-14 from low-income families. The purpose is to increase self-confidence and self-worth and to make girls aware of their power to protect themselves from bad relationships with negative consequences. This year they are inviting boys in the same age group to help with self-esteem and teach them about trafficking and how to be safe.

Roaring Spring Community Library received funds for its “In a Pinch” program that provides feminine hygiene products and other hygiene products to those in need. The library is offering non-traditional services and resources at the local level. Many of these items are for the needs of the homeless population in rural areas. The library also accepts in-date canned food items for the homeless.

For more information on the grants and the organization, please check out the WISE Women of Blair County website.