HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Substance use disorders touch the lives of families across the country, and with data from the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC showing over 68,000 opioid deaths nationally in 2020, that number is growing.

“We know that overdose deaths resulting from addiction is a public health crisis, impacting Pennsylvanians of all races, ages and demographics,” Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said.

For Family Caregivers Month, state departments are highlighting resources for grandparents who are raising grandchildren impacted by the addiction crisis. Denise Shanahan from York County is one of these grandparents.

“My life was turned upside down that day and filled with searing pain no parent should have to endure,” Shanahan said. “Not only did I lose a child, but I now also had two innocent children that I was responsible for.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over two million grandparents in the country are responsible for their grandchildren’s basic needs. In Pennsylvania, it is estimated that nearly 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives.

“To say the least, I was in no way prepared for this,” Shanahan said. “Not financially or emotionally.”

The Pennsylvania Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Human Services, and Aging are highlighting resources for these families, like the Caregiver Support Program.

“Caregivers who are enrolled in the program are assigned a care manager from their local Area Agency on Aging,” Dept. of Aging Secretary Robert Torres said. “We want these grandparents to know that they are not alone and that support is available.”

PA KinConnector is another resource that provides information for caregivers in the state.

It provides information, referrals and education programs for kinship caregivers in Pennsylvania. Kinship caregivers, such as grandparents, aunts, uncles, adult siblings or a close family friend, are blood and non-blood relatives who care for children when their biological parents are not able to for various reasons.

“DHS is working closely with counties and our fellow agencies on the state level, to focus on preventative, community-based support, that will continue to help individuals and families thrive,” Deputy Secretary for the Dept. of Human Services Office of Children, Youth, and Families Jon Rubin said.