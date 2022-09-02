HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that certain counties have received their share of $4.2 million to fund nonprofits that help those facing prejudice.

The $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will go toward dozens of nonprofits, including one in Blair County and one in Centre County.

“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” Wolf said. “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”

The following local organizations received awards from the $4.2 million allocation:

Blair County

Chabad of Altoona, $150,000

Centre County

Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life at the Pennsylvania State University, $125,395

A full list of counties outside of WTAJ’s viewing area can be found here.

Nationwide for the fiscal year 2022, Wolf said more than $250 million was available through NSGP. He has invested more than $15 million in similar projects through the state’s NSGP and has committed another $5 million to be available this fall.

It’s reported the NSGP works to provide funding to eligible nonprofit organizations, generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements. Its focus is on organizations that are at high risk of a potential terrorist attack. The program also seeks the integration of preparedness activities of the nonprofit sector with the local and state preparedness efforts while promoting emergency preparedness collaboration and coordination.