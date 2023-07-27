ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway woman is facing charges after police said she brought a glasses case that had drugs inside for an inmate.

Charges have been filed against Josie Griffith, 24, for allegedly bringing a glasses case that contained eight milligrams of a mixture of drugs.

On April 29, around 7:30 p.m., police said Griffith brought reading glasses inside a case for inmate Daryl Goodrow to the Elk County Prison. According to the criminal complaint, police found a plastic bag in the bottom of the case that had an orange strip with “A8” on it.

Police identified it as eight milligrams of buprenorphine hydrochloride and naloxone hydrochloride sublingual film, which is considered a Schedule III drug.

After this discovery, prison staff listened to phone calls with Griffith, Goodrow and another inmate that there might be drugs hidden in the stems of the glasses as well. According to the police report, buprenorphine film was wrapped around both stems of the glasses and plastic ends were attached to cover this.

Police interviewed Griffith, who allegedly admitted to bringing the drugs to the prison and claimed it was her idea.

Griffith is now behind bars in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

She’s been charged with felony contraband/controlled substance possession, criminal conspiracy- engaging with a contraband/controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with the intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor for possessing an unregulated controlled substance.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.