BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman was jailed after allegedly kicking a state trooper in the groin at UPMC Bedford late Thursday night.

Krystal Hoffman, 47 (Bedford County Prison)

Krystal Hoffman, 47, of Elton, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest after being hostile with troopers when taken to UPMC for a blood draw for a suspected DUI.

According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman was placed under arrest around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, suspected to be driving under the influence.

Hoffman was allegedly hostile and belligerent throughout the ordeal. Two troopers had to escort her into UPMC. Once in the emergency room area, she kicked one of the troopers in the groin, the complaint reads. She was taken to the ground to keep her from hitting or kicking anyone else.

When being taken back to the patrol car, she kicked the same trooper in the knee, according to the complaint.

Hoffman was allegedly verbally abusive and hostile with everyone at the PSP Bedford barracks. According to the complaint, she also urinated on the cell floor while charges were being prepared.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hoffman was arraigned shortly after midnight and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $250,000.