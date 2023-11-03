CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hyde woman was arrested after a man she was dating accused her of running him over with her car.

Gabrielle McCord, 43 (Clearfield County Prison)

Gabrielle McCord, 43, was arraigned Friday morning after being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person after allegedly leaving her boyfriend with broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

According to the criminal complaint, McCord was with her boyfriend at the Eagles Fraternity (Fraternal Order of Eagles) Thursday night, drinking since around 7 p.m. She allegedly took the man home after midnight when the two got into an argument.

According to the man’s account to police, McCord pulled into the gravel lot of his residence and as he got out of her car, she started to reverse. He said the passenger door was still open and he got trapped under it, being dragged across the gravel, the complaint shows.

Police said they took photos of several scrapes, cuts and lacerations on the man’s head, face and body.

The man was taken to Penn Highlands and found to have five broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and a bruised liver, police noted.

After arriving at McCord’s home around 1:40 a.m., police noticed damage to the passenger side door where it hinges, the complaint reads.

McCord claimed that they got to the man’s residence and he yelled at her, calling her expletive names, and struck her in the head twice and her mouth once.

After police were given the man’s medical work and injuries later Friday morning, McCord was arrested, arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Prison before posting a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.