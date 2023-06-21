CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of attempting to catch a house on fire and threatening a man with a knife during an argument.

Marie Rossman, 45, of Snow Shoe was arrested by state police on Tuesday, June 20 after she allegedly admitted to destroying several items in the home and lighting the curtains on fire. Troopers were sent to the home in Potter Township at 7:35 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

State police said a man claimed Rossman came to the house on Monday night and they got into a verbal argument around 3 a.m. He told troopers Rossman destroyed items in the home and attempted to catch the home on fire. Rossman allegedly told the man she would burn the house down with them in it, according to a criminal complaint.

The man said Rossman burned a hole in a dog bed using lit cigarettes then used a lighter to light curtains and a roll of paper towels on fire.

Troopers noted in court documents that a significant number of damaged items were thrown on the kitchen floor and in the living room. Burn marks were also seen on the dog bed and curtains laying by the front door had been burned. A black lighter was also found on the floor, according to state police.

During the incident, Rossman allegedly took a large kitchen knife out of a drawer and said she was going to stab the man, according to the complaint. The man claimed Rossman made jabbing and slashing motions at him with the knife. State police said the knife was found stuck into the seat of a bench.

The man told police Rossman then drove her vehicle through the yard and hit a shrub. While outside the home with state police, the man said Rossman cut screens on multiple windows and made cuts into the driver’s seat of his father’s truck parked at the house.

Troopers later spoke to Rossman at 10:56 a.m. about what happened earlier that morning. According to the complaint, she allegedly admitted to destroying items in the home during the argument with the man and lighting curtains on fire.

Rossman told state police she and the man shoved each other and that she hit him multiple times throughout the incident. She said she took a kitchen knife and cut screens outside the house before sticking it into a seat cushion on the porch, according to state police.

Rossman was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Centre County Prison before posting $1,000 cash bail. She’s charged with felony arson, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.