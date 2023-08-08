ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly showed up at Denny’s in Altoona and attacked another woman, throwing cups and plates in the process.

According to Logan Township Police, they arrived at Denny’s on Plank Road around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7, to find two women arguing and throwing plates at each other, one was identified as 34-year-old Angela Crawford, of Duncansville.

Through the investigation, police said that Crawford showed up at Denny’s and confronted the woman over relations she was allegedly having with Crawford’s husband. An argument ensued and Crawford was said to have started throwing plates while there were several children at the table and caught in the crossfire. A physical fight began before police arrived.

While charges are pending, police said Crawford will be charged at this time with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, harassment and disorderly conduct.