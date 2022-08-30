SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from California is behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday in Stoneycreek Township revealed $80,000 worth of drugs hidden in her car.

On Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina was driving west on I-76 in a black Nissan Sentra with a North Dakota registration when state police noticed multiple violations. Molina’s window tint was dark to the point police could not see into the vehicle, according to charges filed. Police also noticed that she did not have her headlights on before going through the Allegheny Mountain Tunnels, as required by Title 75 of Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

Molina was pulled over without incident, though police reportedly noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity. Molina granted written and verbal consent to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina via Somerset County Prison

Police reported finding two aftermarket hidden compartments fabricated into the floor that contained one package of suspected narcotics weighing 2.2. pounds (1,000 grams). Troopers tested the narcotics and discovered it was cocaine. Police said the estimated street value is marked at $80,000.

Molina was arrested and lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post her $100,000 bail. She was hit with one felony and one misdemeanor drug charge, and her preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 31.