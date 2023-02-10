STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed.

Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost eight times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and left a two-year-old in a hot car, that had temperatures in the 80’s, State College police wrote in the charges filed.

Police said they were called to the parking lot at Parkway Elementary, located at 234 Easterly Parkway, on Sept. 14, 2021, at about 10:36 a.m. after staff found a young child drenched in sweat and Streit passed out in the driver’s seat in a 2014 white Ford Fiesta.

Staff told police that when Streit dropped off one of her kids for school that morning, she was struggling to sign them in and that she was acting “carefree,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted in the charges filed that the child had to be stuck in the hot car for about three hours since Streit dropped off one of the children earlier that morning.

EMTs were called after Streit claimed that she was suffering from low blood sugar, but after testing, it was determined that it was normal. Streit did smell like alcohol and, police said that they did see a box of wine in the front seat.

Police thought that Streit could have been suffering from an “alcohol overdose” and she was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Hospital records showed that Streit had a BAC of .471%, police said, and that’s almost six times the legal limit in Pennsylvania. Streit also admitted she was in the driver’s seat of the parked car.

Streit faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, and DUI. She is currently out on unsecured bail set at $25,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.