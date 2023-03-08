HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is accused of putting in false reports to Huntingdon County 911 multiple times.

Nakuma Dean, 45, of Mount Union, claimed that people were harassing her at her home multiple times but when officers investigated, they couldn’t find any evidence, Mount Union Borough police said in the charges filed.

“This is becoming a nuisance to both our dispatch center and the officers responding,” police said in the criminal complaint.

Dean allegedly put in three false reports to 911 from February 27 to March 2. In her calls, police said she would be rude to dispatchers and demand officers be sent to her home. One time she said that a woman was harassing her, and in the other calls she said a man was trying to break into her home.

Each time officers arrived and talked to Dean she wouldn’t give them a description of the person she claimed was trying to break into her home. Police said there were no footprints in the frost-covered grass, and there was no damage to Dean’s home.

“All officers have responded within minutes of her calling and have found no evidence of any crimes being committed,” police noted.

According to the complaint, police also spoke with a neighbor who said they did not see anyone at Dean’s home and that it was an “ongoing issue” with her.

A summons was issued for Dean who faces misdemeanor charges of false use of communications of 911 systems and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

A hearing is scheduled for April 26.