ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of helping rob and assault a man in October 2022.

Lethea McFadden, 43, and her girlfriend Alisa Diehl, 41, stole the man’s car after he was lured to a house and attacked by three males, according to court documents. Diehl was charged in November 2022 along with her son Tyler Shumac, 22, for their alleged involvement in the incident.

On Oct. 27, 2022, police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue around 11 p.m. and found a man who said he was assaulted by a group of people and had his Impala stolen. The man claimed he was confronted by Diehl and McFadden, who he knew as “Nelly.”

According to the criminal complaint, security videos obtained from the area showed McFadden and Diehl encouraging Shumac and the group of males as they attacked the man. Deihl and McFadden are then seen entering the man’s vehicle and driving away from the scene.

Shumac later admitted to officers he stole the keys to the vehicle during the assault and gave them to Deihl, police noted.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

McFadden was arraigned on Wednesday, March 1 and placed in Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $75,000 bail. She’s charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, assault and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15.