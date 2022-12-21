BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside.

Ashley Bucklew, 34 (Bedford County Prison)

Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Ashley Bucklew, of Flintstone, Maryland, was at a nearby house with her children and called 911.

According to the report, the trooper spoke with Bucklew who reportedly claimed she was just trying to get her kids home and wasn’t driving far so she didn’t have them in proper car seats.

The trooper noted in the criminal complaint that they could smell alcohol coming from Bucklew while they spoke with her.

Although she allegedly denied that she had anything to drink, the complaint shows that she had bloodshot, glassy eyes and failed a standard field sobriety test.

EMTs on the scene said there were no serious wounds or injuries to Bucklew or her three children.

Bucklew was taken into custody and placed in Bedford County Prison but has since posted her bail. She’s currently facing a DUI charge as well as multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children and lesser charges.