ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The woman who helped her boyfriend shoot and kill deer on a natural gas site in Elk County has now been charged by the state’s game commission.

Abby Orouke, 39, of Wilcox, faces two misdemeanor charges of unlawful killing/taking big game after the season is closed, and summary charges of using a vehicle or conveyance propelled by other than manpower, and retrieval and disposition of killed or wounded game or wildlife, according to online court documents.

Two female “antlerless whitetail deer” were shot and killed off the roadway in the Wellendorf Pad area in November 2021. A truck driver in the area reported that they saw the deer while delivering a load and then when they were driving back 15 minutes later, they saw the animals were dead, investigators from the Pennsylvania Game Commission wrote in a criminal complaint.

There was a car with Orouke inside as the driver and her boyfriend Brandon Dilley, 37, of Wilcox, was standing outside. They left the area after being confronted by the driver.

The area that the deer was killed in was a restricted natural gas site that is operated by Seneca Resources. There are security guards that monitor checkpoints and they reported seeing the car.

Dilley was accused of killing the deer after it was determined by Pennsylvania State Police that a bullet that was found in one of the skulls came from his rife, the complaint states.

Dilley was charged in March with unlawful killing/taking big game after the season is closed, along with two misdemeanor counts of taking/killing big game beyond daily/seasonal limits. He also faces multiple summary charges of using a vehicle or conveyance propelled by other than manpower, unlawful shooting on or across a highway, retrieval and disposition of killed or wounded game or wildlife, and failure to attach tag to big game.

A preliminary hearing for Orouke was scheduled for Wednesday. Her and Dilley are currently out on unsecured bail set at $5,000.