BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Schellsburg woman is facing charges after state police say she threatened to cut a trooper’s head off with a large tree saw.

The encounter began on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 p.m. when troopers approached Kellan Fetter, 49, who was standing near a shed on a property. State police were sent to the area after she reportedly called police and hung up.

Troopers say Fetter appeared to be hallucinating and talking to people that weren’t there. According to court documents, Fetter requested law enforcement after claiming there was a meth lab under her shed.

Fetter then allegedly asked to see a trooper’s badge. When the trooper explained to her he does not wear one, she became angry and grabbed the tree saw, according to the criminal complaint. State police said she threatened to kill the trooper by chopping his head off and yelled “you are going to die today, mother******.”

The trooper reportedly showed a taser to Fetter and tried to de-escalate the situation. Fetter then turned and started to run away from troopers but fell to the ground after being tasered, according to the criminal complaint.

Fetter was arrested and taken to UPMC Bedford for a mental evaluation. She was later arraigned on Friday, Dec. 2 and placed in Bedford County Prison where she is being held on $50,000 bail.

Fetter is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14.