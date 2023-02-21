ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Prostitution charges were filed against a woman after police say she was looking to charge a man $200 an hour for sex at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona.

Cortnie Figueroa, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Logan Township Police were called Monday night by a man claiming that 25-year-old Cortnie Figueroa, of Johnstown, had stolen a gun from him and had warrants out of Cambria County and she was currently in a room at the Rodeway Inn.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police he used a site called “Skip the Games Altoona, Pennsylvania” to set up a fake account and message Figueroa about meeting up for sex to get her location.

Police report that they arrived at the motel where they found Figueroa, who tried using her sister’s name as her own. She allegedly admitted to smoking crack after giving police consent to search the room. Officers noted that they found a small amount of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, three edibles, two capped needles, and a small baggie with white residue in the trash.

Through the investigation, police discovered that Figueroa was using the “Skip the Games Altoona, Pennsylvania” site to charge for discreet sex up to $200 an hour. She allegedly told police she didn’t make much money in Johnstown because “it’s Johnstown.”

Figueroa was placed under arrest and another blue baggie with a white powder was found on her body. Police said in the complaint that she said it was cocaine and it was hers.

Figueroa is now facing charges of promoting prostitution, providing a false name to law enforcement, and lesser drug charges. She was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10% of $25,000.