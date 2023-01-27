HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report.

It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to cross the street in an area with low light.

Dunn was struck by a car coming northbound, landing in the opposite late. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car didn’t report any injuries.

PSP, Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS, Shade Gap Fire, Orbisonia Fire, and Mount Union Fire all responded to the scene.