ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim.

The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep Liberty and a Ford F-250 on Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:16 a.m., according to the charges filed by the AG Office.

The Ford, that police said was being driven by Morris’ boyfriend, was going the wrong-way down a one-way street at the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Avenue before it crashed into the Jeep. The driver of the truck was cited for the crash, according to the police report.

Originally Morris had the truck on her insurance plan but on Nov. 15 she had it removed until the day of crash when she added it back, according to court documents. Morris filed a claim nearly eight hours after the crash and stated it happened at 11:30 a.m., just minutes after she added the truck back onto her GEICO policy at 11:24 a.m., however police records showed that the accident happened before that. The insurance company learned of the actual crash time after contacting the investigating officer.

GEICO ended up paying $7,892 for damages and also a couple hundred for a rental car, according to the police report.

Morris was contacted by the state’s AG Office, and admitted that she added the truck to her insurance policy after the crash, court docs show. Police noted she claimed that she was “panicked” after her boyfriend called her to tell her about the crash. She said that they were in an “on and off again relationship” and took the truck off her policy.

Morris was charged with a felony count of insurance fraud and another felony count of theft by deception.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.