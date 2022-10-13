BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway.

According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West Providence Township, and tried to cross the roadway. Police noted that the roadway has zero lighting.

Police said that when Banks was in the left lane, she was hit by a 2016 tractor-trailer that was traveling west.

After the impact, Banks was then hit by two more vehicles that were also traveling west in the left lane. According to the release, Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everett Volunteer Fire Department, Raystown EMS and the Bedford County Coroner’s Office helped state police investigate.

The third vehicle involved in the crash was towed from the scene while the two other vehicles suffered moderate damage, according to state police