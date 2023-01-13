HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County, according to state police.

At about 7:36 p.m. a woman from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan west on I-76 and failed to take a crossover pattern in a construction zone in the area of mile marker 187.4, state police out of Newville wrote in a crash report.

A long-term construction project was ongoing inside Tuscarora Tunnel had the westbound tunnel closed, state police noted in the crash report. The crossover pattern sends vehicles into the eastbound tunnel for a bidirectional traffic pattern.

After the woman didn’t take the eastbound lane, she then drove through multiple barricade channelizers and active arrow boards that were mounted on trucks. When she entered the tunnel, she ended up rear-ending a tractor-trailer, the report reads.

The woman died due to her injuries from the crash, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured state police said. The woman was not identified by state police in the crash report.

Huntingdon County Coroner and Fannett Metal Fire and EMS assisted state police at the scene.