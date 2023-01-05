SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer store when her 2012 Kia Soul drifted over her, Lees said. McKee was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where she then died at 5:40 p.m., Lees continued.

Police said that a preliminary investigation shows that McKee was either entering or exiting her vehicle on an incline while the Kia was still in gear. The vehicle managed to drag McKee underneath and ran over her upper torso giving her injuries to her chest, neck and head areas.

The incident has been ruled accidental, Lees said, and is still under police investigation.