CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman lost her life Wednesday afternoon after crashing her car in Greenwood Township.

Lisa Collar, 44, of Curwensville, was heading east on Mahaffey Grampian Highway on March 15 around 2 p.m. in a 2009 Suzuki SX4 when she struck an embankment and then struck a tree head-on, according to state police in Clearfield. Troopers said she came to a final rest at the tree and was dead on scene of the wreck.

Collar had her seat belt buckled behind her, and the front airbag was deployed.

State police, Clearfield EMS, Mahaffey EMS, Mahaffey Fire Company and Cummings Towing all responded.