CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A woman was killed in a UTV crash in Clearfield County after state police said she ran into a dump truck.

Jodi Blatt, 51, of Cherry Tree was operating a 2016 Yamaha Rhino on Sunday, Feb. 19. At around 1:50 p.m. police responded to private property, owned by RJ Corman Railroad Company, for a crash, according to a report by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Blatt reportedly hit a dump truck that was unoccupied and stationary on the railroad tracks. The Indiana County Coroner’s Office pronounced Blatt dead at the scene from injuries that she had sustained during the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.