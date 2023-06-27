CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 85-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a delivery truck in Clearfield County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the woman pulled her vehicle out in front of the truck and also impacted a parked tour bus on DuBois-Rockton Road in Sandy Township around 1:30 p.m.

Sandy Township police along with the Sandy Township Fire Department, state police forensic services unit, state police in DuBois and the Pennsylvania Game Commission assisted at the scene.

Further details regarding the crash remain limited at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.