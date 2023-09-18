JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed over the weekend in a house fire that happened in Jefferson County.

The Punxsutawney Fire Department said that 51-year-old Jody Smith was pronounced dead in a house fire in Gaskill Township Saturday, Sept. 16.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker identified Smith on Sunday and said an autopsy will be performed this week.

The coroner and state police are still investigating.