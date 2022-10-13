ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza.

Ashley Growden, 37 (Blair County Prison)

According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving a woman later identified as 36-year-old Ashley Growden.

Police were called by the Altoona Walmart Oct. 11 about a theft in progress. Growden was allegedly in the store concealing items in a bag she was carrying. Police noted that loss prevention described Growden and claimed the boots she was wearing were ones she put on in the store.

Police arrived at Walmart and another member of the team reported to police that Growden was leaving the parking lot and they pointed out the car she was allegedly in, according to the criminal complaint.

When trying to stop Growden in the parking lot, police say she jumped out of the car as it came to a stop and ran into the construction area that used to be the Pier 1 Imports building. Police chased her on foot and were able to apprehend her, the complaint reads.

Growden was reportedly found with $196.60 worth of Walmart merchandise, numerous “snorting straws,” burnt foil, a syringe and numerous unidentified pills.

Police said they discovered she had two previous retail theft convictions as well.

Growden was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison on $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.