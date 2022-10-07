JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said.

Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another.

In October, the woman told police about an assault that happened in April while the two were in a vehicle. An argument broke out and Andrews started to hit her in the face and arm, the complaint states.

While Andrews was driving, he allegedly said to the woman how he should “just kill her” and “leave her on the side of the road,” the complaint reads. However, Andrews dropped her off a block from the hospital in Somerset County. She was then taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital due to her injuries.

Police received evidence from the woman’s hospital records and learned she had to receive two reconstructive surgeries. The woman also reported that she now suffers from “permanent nerve damage” and “lost feeling on parts of her head,” the complaint reads.

In late Sept. 2021, Johnstown police were called to a home and met with the woman who reported to police that Andrews choked her during an argument for about a minute and a half before the woman’s child walked in on them. She called 911 while Andrews reportedly ran from the home. Police noted they saw marks on the woman’s neck that were consistent with being strangled.

Andrews faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.

Andrews is out on unsecured bail set at $20,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.