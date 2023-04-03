BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More charges have been filed in an Altoona burglary where three guns were stolen from a home in February.

Shannon Cullen, 37, of Altoona, faces felony charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespassing after the guns were stolen from the home along 4th Avenue, according to the charging documents.

In a text that the homeowner got after the burglary, Cullen said “Bud please give me the chance to get them back,” according to the criminal complaint by Altoona police.

Three loaded “Smith & Wesson MP” firearms that had a monetary value equal to $1,500 were stolen, according to the homeowner, police said in the complaint.

Benjamin Criscuolo, 43, was also jailed for the burglary. According to the criminal complaint, he and Cullen were seen on a neighbor’s ring video camera standing on the home’s front porch with a full backpack. Cullen also stole a bowl of pulled pork, and the dish was recovered later at their home when police tried to contact them after the resident was able to identify them.

Cullen is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Criscuolo faces charges of criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft, criminal trespass and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to online court documents. He’s currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $300,000.