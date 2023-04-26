SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Meyersdale woman on an electric scooter was taken to the hospital after she was hit by an SUV.

The accident happened April 20 around 1:30 in the afternoon in Meyersdale Borough. Police said that woman was on the electric scooter on Clay Street, not far from Grant Street, when she failed to obey the one-way signs and was going in the wrong direction.

The woman was hit by the SUV and ended up falling from the scooter and landing behind the vehicle. She was taken to Meyersdale Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV reported no injuries.

The status of the woman on the scooter is unknown. Police did not say whether anyone was cited in the accident.