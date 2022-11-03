CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in a Ford Edge when she crossed into the opposite lane and hit a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 63-year-old Altoona man head-on.

The woman, who was unconscious when crews arrived, had to be extracted from her vehicle with the help of police and Centre Life Link Emergency Medical Services. She was taken by ambulance to a medical helicopter, which flew her to the hospital for serious injuries.

The woman did regain consciousness, and the man was uninjured. Both vehicles suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.