JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A misunderstanding turned into a stabbing at an apartment complex in Johnstown that lead to a woman’s arrest, according to police.

Myesha Hall, 27, of Johnstown, is accused of using a “kitty keychain” self-defense tool to stab the woman at the Coopersdale Homes on Tuesday, April 25, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police arrived at the scene and saw the woman who stated she was stabbed in the neck by Hall. Police said they did see small marks on the back of her neck.

The woman was transported to Conemaugh Hospital, where she talked to officers. According to the affidavit, she said she yelled when she was looking for her keys and Hall, who lives in the apartment above the woman, thought she was yelling at her.

According to the woman’s account to police, she tried to explain to Hall what she was yelling about in the hallway, but Hall attacked and bit her in the leg. She walked back to her apartment, but Hall allegedly attacked again and stabbed her with the self-defense tool.

Hall faces multiple charges such as a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor count of harassment and a summary count of disorderly conduct engage in fighting.

Hall is locked up in Cambria County Jail with her bail set at 10 percent of $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.