HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Virginia woman who stole a car in Huntingdon County just to total it in a different state is now behind bars, police report.

Karlita Felton, 30, mug via Huntingdon County prison

Police were called to the 400 block of Allegheny Street for a reported stolen Toyota on Tuesday morning, according to the charges filed by Huntingdon Borough police. They were able to view surveillance video from a nearby business.

In the video, police said they saw 30-year-old Karlita Felton, who they recognized from an earlier incident when she trashed an emergency room at the hospital, remove items from the car and take off. Police noted that Felton doesn’t have a valid license.

After police registered the vehicle as stolen, they discovered that it was involved in an accident in West Virginia in the afternoon. Police learned that the car was totaled after Felton was involved in a rear-ended crash.

Felton faces felony theft charges along with misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Felton is currently behind bars at Huntingdon County Jail with bail set at $75,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.