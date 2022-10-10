CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An altercation where a woman was strangled and an infant was injured has led to the arrest of a Boalsburg man, according to the charges filed.

Nathan Walk, 29, choked a woman to the point that she passed out while the two were in a home on the 700 block of Ashworth Lane on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8, State College police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police said they were called just a little after 8:30 a.m. to the home and on the way there, they reportedly found Walk at the East Main Street and Loop Road intersection.

According to the complaint, officers learned during the investigation that an argument broke out between Walk and the woman. Walk then allegedly went to pack his things to leave the home, but the woman tried to talk to him again and this time a fight broke out.

Walk wrapped his forearm around the woman, but she was able to free herself and hit him in the face. Walk then pushed her to the ground and wrapped his arm around her neck from behind, but she was able to get away by biting his hand. The woman reported to police that she was blacking out while being strangled, the complaint reads.

When the woman begged to let the children leave the home, Walk- then told her that “the kids are next,” police noted in the complaint.

The woman tried to pick up an infant and escape but Walk pushed her which caused her to lose her balance and drop the child who hit their head on a corner of a nearby wall. Eventually, the woman along with her children were able to escape and call 911.

Walk faces felony charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor ones of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, endangering the welfare of children. He also faces several other charges.

Walk is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.