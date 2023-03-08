ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Women Empowering Women held an education and networking event today to celebrate and empower.

“A group of women that get together once a year every year on International Women’s Day, and we’re here to empower, educate, inspire, support and celebrate one another,” Shanda Kelsch, President of Women Empowering Women said. “We combined this with a group of breakout education sessions to bring in local area and regional women so that they can help us to overcome some of the hurdles that women face in everyday lives.”

The “Women on the Rise” event was held on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. The event was held at the Red Fern in St. Marys.

“Today is a day that we women are able to be who we are,” Kelschsaid. ” We’re able to support one another in whatever it is that we are facing in our lives.”

They had new speakers and new topics this year. They included:

Rising Through The Ranks: Balancing Family and Career While Achieving Your Goals

Building Your Personal Brand: Being An Authentic Leader

Raise Your Voice: How to be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond

Power Up Your Finances: Taking Control of Your Financial Future from College Through Retirement

Be Who You Are (Not Who Society Tells You To Be) Being Your Authentic Self

Power UP! Self Defense Training for Women

Kelsch also stressed the importance of holding events specifically for women.

“It’s important because in our area in our communities, we women we need more support,” Kelsch added. “In 2020 when I needed more people and more support in my way so I decided to try to fill that hole in our communities by creating an event like this.

During the event, there were also several networking opportunities. They had door prizes and gift baskets.