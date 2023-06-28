DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Women Influencers Network Group (W.I.N.G) will be presenting a community business showcase in DuBois on Thursday.

The business showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Conference Center.

W.I.N.G is a networking group that focuses on the growth and development of female lead businesses in Clearfield and its surrounding counties.

“The group began meeting just over a year ago and was created to provide a non-competitive and supportive networking opportunity for new or growing businesses. Throughout the past year, we have had various speakers presenting on marketing, presentation, insurance and financial needs to support business growth. Even our local SBDC has been a great resource and presented and provided support to numerous businesses in the area. Providing tools and a fun environment to meet and share has been a great accomplishment for this group.”, according to Tina Martin, of Granite Expressions, who is also one of the co-founders of the W.I.N.G. meetings. “The businesses that attend this event range from under one year to over 20 years in business, so there is a great support system and mentoring among the attendees. There is no charge to attend the monthly meetings, which occur the last Thursday of every month at noon at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois.”

There will be 15 businesses at the event along with three food trucks: Gypsy Wagon, Ronin No Yatai and Larry’s Barbecue.

Community attendees can stop inside the conference center to enjoy their lunch and visit a dozen small businesses that are offering goods and services.

There will also be a door prize consisting of items from the participating businesses.

For more information about W.I.N.G., check out their Facebook page.