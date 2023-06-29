CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Small businesses had a chance to showcase what they have to offer at the Women Influencers Networking Group (W.I.N.G.) Community Business Showcase

W.I.N.G. is a networking group that focuses on the growth and development of female-led businesses in Clearfield and surrounding counties.

“We have a lot of not only just women but all small businesses. So I’m not just talking about W.I.N.G. itself, but small businesses themselves. It takes a lot to make a small business go. And to be able to showcase them here means so much and having people come in and show us that they’re willing to come in and see us and so many have already said, Oh, we already do business with you, that’s wonderful,” Tina Martin, Owner of Granite Expressions and a co-founder of W.I.N.G., said.

W.I.N.G. began meeting a year ago to provide a non-competitive and supportive networking opportunity for new and growing businesses.

“Throughout the past year, we have had various speakers presenting on marketing, presentation, insurance, and financial needs to support business growth. Even our local SBDC has been a great resource and presented and supported numerous businesses in the area. Providing tools and a fun environment to meet and share has been a great accomplishment for this group,” Martin said. “The businesses that attend this event range from under one year to over 20 years in business, so there is a great support system and mentoring among the attendees. There is no charge to attend the monthly meetings, which occur the last Thursday of every month at noon at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois.”

Fifteen businesses attended the event, including three food trucks, Gypsy Wagon Food Truck, Ronin No Yatai, and Larry’s Barbecue. Community attendees could stop inside the Conference Center to sit down and eat their lunch and also to visit with another dozen diverse small businesses offering goods and services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

We promote everyone that comes to our meeting, so we help to grow those businesses. So if you do come to our meetings, we’re going to help promote you, we’re going to support you, we’re going to send people your way and it helps to grow your business as well. We have some very new businesses in our group and they’re starting to flourish,” Martin said.