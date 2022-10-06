CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations.

According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one.

In a statement, the camp said, “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with many of the best athletes, coaches and ambassadors in the world of gymnastics and cheer and to have served as a vehicle of growth and empowerment for individuals in both sports.”

In August, two people were flown to an area hospital after they were injured on the same day at Woodward Camp’s Centre County location. The incident caused concern from county residents.

The camp did not provide a reason for the closure of the two programs.