BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a weekend detour that is coming in Bedford County.

According to a press release, the detour is due to a $2.4 million project that is being done by Plum Contracting of Greensburg that is slated to start on Friday. Work is being done on PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road) in West St. Clair Township and Pleasantville Borough, as part of the PA 56 project.

There will be a different detour route for cars and trucks, PennDOT said. Cars will follow an 11.9-mile route going along PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road), Route 4024 (Dunkard Hollow Road), PA 96 (Cortland Road), PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road). Trucks will end up going through a 34.7 -mile route on PA 56 in Windber (Clear Shade Drive), Route 160, Route 30 (Lincoln Highway), PA 96, and PA 56.

PennDOT expects the detours to be lifted by 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, according to the release.

Crews will be replacing an elliptical pipe about 250 feet west of the PA 96 intersection. Overall work on this project consists of curbing, sidewalk, widening the approach to the PA 56 and PA 96 intersection, resurfacing, drainage improvements, and traffic signal upgrades. A completion date is expected to be in late November, but work is weather dependent.

For more information about the upcoming detour, visit PennDOT’s website.