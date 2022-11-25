BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Since a partial wall collapse in Bellefonte, traffic has been disrupted while going through the town, but it will soon be going back to normal, PennDOT said

PennDOT said in a news release on Wednesday that work is expected to begin on a partial wall collapse that has shut down route 150 (South Water Street) in the town since Nov. 12. Repairs on the wall are temporary until spring 2023 when permanent ones can be made.

Right now, South Water Street is just a single lane with northbound traffic being detoured at Stoney Batter while southbound drivers use the opposite lane. PennDOT said that once work is done, the road will go back to being two lanes, but the sidewalk will stay closed for public safety.

PennDOT is placing temporary shoring and installing a rock buttress for slope stabilization.

More information about PennDOT’s work along route 150 in Centre County can be found online at their website.