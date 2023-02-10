CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 foot bridge was built in 1933 and carries an estimated 1,200 vehicles on average every day.

Preliminary work includes clearing and grubbing the site to allow utilities to be relocated. All preliminary work will take place off the roadway and will not impact traffic, according to PennDOT.

A temporary roadway will be constructed during the first week of April for traffic to move past the work zone. Stop and yield signs will also be installed during thework and traffic will alternate across the temporary road for the duration of the project.

Contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion will be working on the $1.7 million project that includes demolishing an existing arch culvert, constructing a replacement concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation and paving.

PennDOT expects work on the project to be completed in early November. More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.