TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Senator Judy Ward (R-30) is holding a special workshop for businesses and organizations that offer small games of chance.

Sen. Ward, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, will host a workshop for businesses and organizations that hold liquor licenses and offer small games of chance, such as raffles and drawings, on Wed. Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tyrone Elks Lodge No. 212 in Tyrone.

“The laws, regulations and rules governing small games of chance can be complex, so it’s natural for local liquor license holders to have questions,” Ward said in a press release. “This workshop is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to ask questions and receive answers about operating small games of chance.”

The workshop will provide an overview of laws related to gambling and small games of chance, information about the responsibilities of liquor license holders, and updates regarding legislation that could affect existing laws.

Registration is required. Interested businesses should register online or may call 814-695-8386 to learn more.